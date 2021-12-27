DoT says 50,000 plus access points deployed under PM-WANI in 2021

Between 2014 and 2021, the rural tele-density has jumped to 59% as of September from 44%, while broadband connections have risen from 6.1 crore to 79 crore as of June. Internet connections have risen from 25.15 crore to 83.37 crore as of June, average revenue realisation per subscriber per GB wireless data has reduced to ₹9.8 in June compared with ₹268.97 in December 2014, which has lead to a huge spike--by 22605%--in average monthly data consumption per wireless data subscriber which went up to 14 GB in June from 61.66 MB in 2014.