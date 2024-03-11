DoT to implement regulatory sandbox for testing equipment, scraps wireless operating licence
A streamlined portal-based system will facilitate the granting of permissions for colleges and institutions to use spectrum for equipment testing, available for a nominal fee of ₹1,000
New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued guidelines for introduction of regulatory sandboxes aimed at simplifying equipment testing procedures. It has also scrapped operating licence requirement for establishing, maintaining, or working of telecommunications including radio equipment, in a move designed to save time for telecom service providers.