DoT to seek Cabinet nod for broadband via landline policy to bring more players

NEW DELHI: The department of telecommunications (DoT) plans to soon seek Cabinet approval for a policy to allow cable operators to render broadband services using the country’s landline network, telecom and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

“…Very soon we are going to come out with a Cabinet approval of broadband through landline. India is the biggest centre of landline but they are largely untapped. Therefore, I have decided to go to the Cabinet soon so that there is a proper policy in place for providing broadband through landline," the minister said at the 5 Years of Digital Bharat web conference.

This will enable cable operators to avail the facilities to provide broadband services through landline in different housing complexes, the minister added.

Prasad said the department is also working on other areas of providing and improving broadband services across the country.

The minister urged Infosys non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani to create a digital platform, similar to the likes of Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Aadhaar and GSTN, to educate the under privileged and poor on issues related to healthcare.

“I would request Nandan Nilekani to explore the great height of healthcare, which is so compelling in the wake of covid-19…Those who can afford can get good quality of education but what about the poor and under privileged?," the minister said.

The government and private sector players, in public-private partnerships, can leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and technology to build a common platform for healthcare education.

The minister reiterated the need to step up domestic mobile manufacturing to support the government’s 'Make In India' initiative. He urged industry bodies and companies to encourage startups and young people to locally create “good apps".

Prasad’s comments to push local app manufacturing comes after the government, on Monday, banned 59 Chinese apps, including Bytedance’s Tik Tok, Alibaba’s UC Browser, WeChat, Shareit and Mi Video by Xiaomi, amid rising India-China border tensions.





