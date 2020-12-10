DoT to soon announce spectrum bands for 5G auction

NEW DELHI: The department of telecommunications (DoT) will soon announce spectrum bands crucial for rolling out 5G services , said a government official on Thursday. DoT is in consultation with defence and broadcasting ministries, and the department of space that already use some of the airwaves most efficient for 5G technology.

“We are in the process of consulting with other users of spectrum, the traditional users like defence, broadcasting ministry and the department of space. With them, we have to sit together and see how spectrum in different bands can be used in a coordinated and shared way," said K Ramchand, member (technology), DoT, at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020.

Ramchand said 5G can work on sub-gigahertz (GHZ), 600MHz (megahertz), mid and millimeter bands, in which some of the services are being used by defence and broadcasting ministries and the department of space. The DoT is consulting with them to assess which of these services can be shifted and made available for 5G auctions.

“This will take some time but I am sure that, shortly, we will be coming out with the announcement of the bands as well as spectrum auction," Ramchand said.

SK Gupta, secretary, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), said the DoT is considering the regulator’s recommendation for auction of spectrum in the 3300-3600 MHz bands for 5G services and that the DoT may conduct auctions soon.

“I hope that the auction will be done very soon. Identification of spectrum in millimeter wave is important to roll out 5G services, we hope to get reference very soon in this regard," said Gupta, who was also speaking the fourth edition of the IMC.

Gupta said Right of Way (RoW) rules and single-window clearance will play important roles to ramp up fiberisation, crucial for implementation of 5G technology. “Though DoT has already made rules to facilitate RoW permission but the procedure needs to be further simplified and made user friendly," Gupta added.

To ease the development of telecom infrastructure across the country, the Union government in 2016 came out with the Right of Way (RoW) policy, a framework to set up telecom towers, lay fibre cables, settle disputes in a time-bound manner, and to improve coordination among private companies, states and local bodies.

While the rules have existed for four years now, only 18 states and union territories (UTs) have agreed to implement the policy so far. Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, among others, are yet to adopt it.

States have been reluctant to implement the RoW policy as it mandates a standard levy of one-time fee of ₹10,000 per mobile tower and ₹1,000 per km for laying fibre. States and municipal bodies charge different fee to lay fibre, sometimes as high as ₹1 crore, as these charges are an important source of revenue.

