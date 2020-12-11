DoT to soon issue details of 5G bands

The government will “shortly" announce the spectrum bands for the rollout of telecom services based on the fifth-generation (5G) wireless standard after consultations with departments that are using the airwaves.

“We are in the process of consulting other users of the spectrum—like defence, the broadcasting ministry and the department of space. We have to sit together and see how spectrum in different bands can be used in a coordinated and shared way," said K. Ramchand, member (technology), department of telecommunications (DoT), at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020.

Also read: Why Hollywood studios’ romance for Bollywood has prematurely soured

DoT is in talks with other departments to assess which of these services can be shifted and made available for 5G auctions, Ramchand said, adding the next-generation wireless standard can work on sub-gigahertz (GHz), 600MHz (megahertz), mid and millimetre bands.

“This will take some time, but I am sure that, shortly, we will come out with the announcement of the (5G) bands," Ramchand said.

DoT has indicated conducting spectrum auctions in January-March, but it is unclear whether airwaves for the 5G wireless service will be sold immediately.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on 8 December urged the government to accelerate the auction of 5G spectrum, while Bharti Airtel Ltd founder Sunil Mittal claimed India won’t be ready for 5G services in the next 2-3 years. An early auction will give Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd an advantage over debt-strapped rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd.

In a letter to the DoT in September, Reliance Jio sought spectrum auction in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz and 2500MHz bands but did not seek airwaves in the 3300-3600 MHz bands, meant for 5G services.

Jio claims to have readied a homegrown 5G solution that can be rolled out as soon as spectrum is available, while rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are of the view that unaffordable prices of radiowaves could deter 5G launch. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for the timely rollout of 5G to empower millions of people in the country.

S.K. Gupta, secretary, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), on Thursday said the DoT is considering the regulator’s recommendation for auction of spectrum in the 3300-3600 MHz bands for 5G services and that the DoT may conduct auctions soon.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via