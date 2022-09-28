Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
DoT unearths fraudulent illegal telecom set-ups to route ISD calls

DoT unearths fraudulent illegal telecom set-ups to route ISD calls

Such illegal setups pose security threat and revenue loss to the government, ministry of communications said.
1 min read . 07:53 PM ISTLivemint

  • DoT field units in coordination with TSPs and law enforcement agencies were able to unearth operations of 30 such illegal telecom set-ups in last four months

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI :The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Wednesday has unearthed fraudulent illegal telecom setups which are used to route international calls through the internet illegally to domestic mobile and wireline customers in India, the Ministry of Communications said.

“Fraudsters use illegal telecom set-ups to route ISD calls received through internet (VoIP) illegally to domestic mobile and wireline customers in India. Illegal telecom setups primarily use internet connectivity on one side and connect to domestic mobile and landline network for distribution of call which is not allowed as per regulations," the ministry said in a statement

Such illegal setups pose security threat and revenue loss to the government, it said.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Communications, DoT field units in coordination with TSPs and law enforcement agencies were able to unearth operations of 30 such illegal telecom set-ups in last four months.

Members of the public are requested to report such illegal establishments to DoT’s call centre. The call centre having number 1800110420/1963 has been set up for reporting the cases by public on receiving any international call displaying Indian mobile / landline number, the ministry said.

