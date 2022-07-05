DoT warns e-com firms against illegal sale of boosters, jammers2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 12:21 AM IST
Unauthorized use of phone boosters can interfere with and disrupt public telecommunication services, the department said
NEW DELHI : The department of telecommunications has asked e-commerce companies not to sell wireless boosters or jammers, considering that existing laws authorize only licenced telecom service providers to sell and install such equipment.