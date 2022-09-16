Dual SIM usage is in free fall as tariffs rise

Dual SIM usage, which had seen a rapid increase since 2016 when Reliance Jio launched its free voice and low-cost paid data plans, has begun to reduce as carriers have begun to raise tariffs across the board since 2019. The number of dual SIMs also saw a steep reduction after the tariff increase of 20-25% in November last year, owing largely to SIM consolidation or users discarding one of the SIMs that they do not use.