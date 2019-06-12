Due to Jio, India is home to world's 2nd largest internet user base: Report

NEW DELHI: India has now the second largest number of internet users in the world after China, according to Mary Meeker's Internet Trends 2019 report. A longtime venture capitalist, Meeker, in her 334 page report says that the Asia Pacific region had the most number of Internet users in 2018. China leads the way, representing 21%of the total Internet users while India is at second spot with 12% followed by the US with 8% of the global Internet users.

For the first time, more than half of the global population were identified as internet users. The report found approximately 3.8 billion people or 51% of the world’s population connected to the internet. While the global Internet user growth is solid, it is slowing, and new growth is harder to find as seen by declining new smartphone shipments in 2018. According to the report, while 2017 smartphone shipments were stagnant at 0% growth, 2018 saw a 4% decline.

According to Meeker, Reliance Jio has created a hybrid, online-to-offline commerce platform by integrating Reliance Retail’s physical marketplace with Reliance Jio’s digital infrastructure and services, thus doubling its growth in a year to a total of 307 million subscribers.

Meeker's report also reveals that owing to the large base of services Jio offers, the data usage has doubled in 2019 to close to 18 exabytes. In the online education and learning platforms segment, Meeker mentions India’s Byju, a virtual classroom platform, that is for the 9-17 age students and uses video based classes that has about 2 million subscribers.

Globally, the report claims that E-commerce growth has been solid at 12.4% as compared to 12.1% over the previous year. E-commerce also accounts for about 15% of the share of US retail sales. Annual Internet ad spending has accelerated and was at 22% in 2018 as compared to 21% the previous year, with platforms like Google and Facebook leading the pack. According to Meeker, Google’s ad revenue grew 1.4 times over the past nine quarters and Facebook’s grew 1.9 times, while the combined group of new players that included Amazon and Snapchat grew 2.6 times. Similarly, digital media usage has accelerated with 7% growth in 2018 with usage drivers being the growth of global Internet and technology businesses where investment has remained robust.

The time spent on viewing videos globally has increased twice in the last one year and according to the report globally there are 1.5 billion monthly active users on video platforms — from Facebook, YouTube to Snapchat and TikTok. Additionally, the number of interactive gamers worldwide grew 6% to 2.4 billion people last year, as interactive games like Fortnite became a hit, reaching a user base of 250 million.

Podcasts have also grown with roughly 70 million people globally listening to podcasts in the US, a figure that’s doubled in about four years. Also, the user base for voice-based devices like Amazon Echo grew, with Echo's installation base doubling to 47 million in 2018.

Meeker also points out that seven of the top 10 companies in the world by market capitalization are technology companies, and four of the top six are US-based. These include Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet. Interestingly, 60% of Most Highly Valued Tech Companies founded by first- or second-generation immigrants and employed 1.9 million people last year.

The report also points out that cloud services revenues of Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are collectively closing in on $14 billion, a jump of about 58% year-over-year.

More data is now stored in the cloud than on private enterprise servers or consumer devices.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.