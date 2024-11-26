Musk vs Ambani: A celestial battle for India's broadband future

Space debris

As more players get into the market and expand, the number of satellites orbiting around the globe will go up too. According to Space Inventor, a satellite technology company, the industry could see 4,000-5,000 satellite launches per year by 2030 in a base-case scenario. There are already concerns about space debris, particularly in the low earth orbit (LEO)—the same region where many satellite internet constellations, including Starlink, operate. According to the European Space Agency’s space environment report, there are about 22,000 objects in LEO already, posing serious risk to operational satellites, including those that provide internet services.