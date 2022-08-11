Elon Musk’s SpaceX loses Starlink rural broadband subsidies2 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 07:09 PM IST
- FCC rescinds $2 billion in grants to SpaceX and an internet provider, saying they weren’t likely to meet requirements
The Federal Communications Commission rescinded more than $2 billion in grants previously awarded to Elon Musk’s SpaceX and a small internet provider after the regulator ruled the companies weren’t likely to meet requirements for government funding to help expand broadband access.