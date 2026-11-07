Elon Musk's Starlink, Jio, OneWeb race in India: Report reveals who submitted security papers first and what's pending

Elon Musk's Starlink was the last among India's three satellite communication providers to apply for an operating licence and submit mandatory security compliance documents, according to an NDTV report citing government sources.

The development comes amid questions over the company's entry into the Indian market, particularly after Musk alleged that "certain oligarchs" were attempting to block its launch.

Government officials, however, have maintained that the approval process for satellite communication services has been transparent and that India is open to all companies looking to enter the sector.

"Customer is the king," an official told NDTV, adding that consumers would ultimately decide which provider they want to use based on pricing, value and service quality.

The three companies seeking to offer satellite-based internet services in India are Elon Musk's Starlink, Bharti Airtel-backed OneWeb and Reliance Industries-backed Jio. All three have received the necessary licences, although they are yet to complete the remaining regulatory and security-related requirements before launching services at scale, the report said.

Starlink, Jio, OneWeb: Who submitted security documents first? According to the report, Starlink was the last of the three companies to submit its security compliance documents, while OneWeb completed the process first, followed by Jio.

The companies have also been asked to demonstrate their capabilities and comply with the government's security requirements before they can proceed towards commercial operations.

Officials described the licensing exercise as "completely transparent", rejecting suggestions that the regulatory process was designed to favour or disadvantage any particular company.

Also Read | How Starlink has exposed the geopolitical role of space tech

Although the three providers have secured licences, two major steps remain before satellite internet services can be rolled out at scale: compliance with security requirements and a government decision on spectrum allocation and pricing.

What is delaying Starlink's India launch? Spectrum allocation and pricing remain important outstanding issues for the satellite communication industry in India. The government has not yet finalised how spectrum will be allocated to the providers or the pricing framework that will apply.

In addition, all three companies must meet the stipulated security requirements. Their licences alone do not mean that they can immediately begin offering commercial services across the country.

Government sources said the satellite communication ecosystem would benefit once the outstanding regulatory and security-related conditions are addressed.

The latest developments come around a month after Musk accused "certain oligarchs" of attempting to obstruct Starlink's entry into India.

His remarks brought renewed attention to the competition surrounding India's satellite internet market, where established telecom operators and global satellite service providers are preparing to offer connectivity.

Starlink's proposed entry is particularly significant because its satellite network could provide internet access in remote and underserved areas where conventional broadband infrastructure is difficult to establish.

However, the government has reiterated that all providers will have to meet the same regulatory requirements, with customers ultimately determining which services succeed in the market.

With spectrum allocation, pricing decisions and security clearances still pending, the timeline for a wider commercial rollout remains uncertain.

'Built Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements' Starlink has expressed readiness to begin operations in India. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress on October 7, SpaceX Vice President for Starlink Business Operations Lauren Dreyer said the company has designed its operations to comply with India's security requirements and regulatory framework, as per the report.

She added that Starlink had established safeguards across all operational layers and ensured that Indian users' data would remain within the country.