Ericsson sustains momentum in India, its second largest market2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 06:00 PM IST
India, a part of Ericsson's South East Asia and Oceania region, was the only market to report consistent growth across all regions
New Delhi: Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson has seen a boost in its global sales, largely due to the accelerated 5G deployment in India, which stands as its second-largest market behind the US, contributing 14% to its revenue in the quarter ended June 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×