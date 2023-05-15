Home/ Industry / Telecom/  Ericsson upgrades Vodafone Idea's charging platform
Back

Ericsson upgrades Vodafone Idea's charging platform

 1 min read Gulveen Aulakh 15 May 2023, 06:31 PM IST

Ericsson said that the simplified prepaid charging stack enabled for over 300 million Vodafone Idea subscribers, that have migrated from the old segregated system to the new one, had been implemented through the pandemic and was completed recently

The solution will bring in higher efficiency for the carrier and will enhance end customer experience, the gear maker said.Premium
The solution will bring in higher efficiency for the carrier and will enhance end customer experience, the gear maker said.

NEW DELHI : Swedish gear maker Ericsson replaced three existing online charging solutions with its own single charging solution for No 3 carrier Vodafone Idea, in a move that it termed as one of the industry’s largest successful installations of the type, which would help the carrier launch its products faster.  

In a statement on Monday, Ericsson said that the simplified prepaid charging stack enabled for over 300 million Vodafone Idea subscribers, that have migrated from the old segregated system to the new one, had been implemented through the pandemic and was completed recently. 

The solution will bring in higher efficiency for the carrier and will enhance end customer experience, the gear maker said. It will help in reduction of the operational expenditure or opex, while creating new advanced product offerings.  

Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “Vi successfully managed the one of the world’s largest telecom network integration to set up a pan-India data network covering over 1 billion Indians. This future proof and flexible solution enables us to control credit while letting users control their costs through flexible packaging, bonuses and discounts." 

Amarjeet Singh, Vice President, Sales, West India, Ericsson, says: “Ericsson’s experience and deep understanding of customer specific needs enables us to offer tailored solutions to Vi. These solutions enable Vi not only to capture and secure revenue streams but also take advantage of new digital business opportunities." 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gulveen Aulakh
Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 May 2023, 06:32 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout