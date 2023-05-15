Ericsson upgrades Vodafone Idea's charging platform

NEW DELHI : Swedish gear maker Ericsson replaced three existing online charging solutions with its own single charging solution for No 3 carrier Vodafone Idea, in a move that it termed as one of the industry’s largest successful installations of the type, which would help the carrier launch its products faster.

In a statement on Monday, Ericsson said that the simplified prepaid charging stack enabled for over 300 million Vodafone Idea subscribers, that have migrated from the old segregated system to the new one, had been implemented through the pandemic and was completed recently.

The solution will bring in higher efficiency for the carrier and will enhance end customer experience, the gear maker said. It will help in reduction of the operational expenditure or opex, while creating new advanced product offerings.

Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “Vi successfully managed the one of the world’s largest telecom network integration to set up a pan-India data network covering over 1 billion Indians. This future proof and flexible solution enables us to control credit while letting users control their costs through flexible packaging, bonuses and discounts."

Amarjeet Singh, Vice President, Sales, West India, Ericsson, says: “Ericsson’s experience and deep understanding of customer specific needs enables us to offer tailored solutions to Vi. These solutions enable Vi not only to capture and secure revenue streams but also take advantage of new digital business opportunities."