Ericsson upgrades Vodafone Idea's charging platform

Ericsson upgrades Vodafone Idea's charging platform1 min read 15 May 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Ericsson said that the simplified prepaid charging stack enabled for over 300 million Vodafone Idea subscribers, that have migrated from the old segregated system to the new one, had been implemented through the pandemic and was completed recently
NEW DELHI : Swedish gear maker Ericsson replaced three existing online charging solutions with its own single charging solution for No 3 carrier Vodafone Idea, in a move that it termed as one of the industry’s largest successful installations of the type, which would help the carrier launch its products faster.
