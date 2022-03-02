Five things to know about the 5G rollout

India is set to conduct its first 5G spectrum auctions in the first half of this year. The government plans to launch 5G services by 15 August, according to some reports. Indian carriers such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have conducted 5G trials with various vendors; they are awaiting the telecom regulator’s recommendations on pricing of the 5G spectrum. Carriers want the 5G spectrum to be given at affordable prices, which will help them deploy pan-India 5G networks. Spectrum pricing as high as ₹50,000 crore for pan-India 5G airwaves for a single operator has kept carriers away from bidding for the spectrum in previous auctions.