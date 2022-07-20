Expanding base of 4G users to drive up Arpu at top telcos2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 11:29 PM IST
Brokerages said Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea added 5.6 mn 4G users in May, the highest in the past 10 months
NEW DELHI : India’s top three telcos are expected to see an increase in average revenue per user (Arpu) in the June quarter, on the back of a consistent increase in the number of higher paying 4G subscribers, led by Jio’s addition of 3.1 million subscribers.