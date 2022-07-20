Expanding base of 4G users to drive up Arpu at top telcos

Bharti Airtel’s 4G subscriber addition was robust at 1.9 million in May, lower than additions of 2 million plus in the previous months, but its active subscribers also rose by 2.2 million, analysts at JM Financial said in a note. “Some moderation in mobile broadband (3G and 4G) subs addition is partly driven by limited availability of smartphones due to chip shortage, resulting in a rise in the average price of smartphones, as highlighted by the Bharti management," they noted.