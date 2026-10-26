Private ISPs may connect last mile in BharatNet as users lag

India is preparing to open its BharatNet optical fibre network to private internet service providers, two officials aware of the plans said, as sluggish last-mile progress prompts a rethink of its ambitious plan to bring broadband to the hinterland. A new portal to sign up ISPs is in the works, while guidelines for their BharatNet usage are being prepared.
While India successfully built BharatNet's fiber backbone, the ₹1.39-trillion project has struggled to actually connect the households. Out of the targeted 15 million homes, only 1.64 million were connected till September end, a telecom department dashboard showed. Active connections were even less: just 947,000 in April, according to latest available data. The plan now is to get private ISPs to step in and provide home connections, using the BharatNet backbone.