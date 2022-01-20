Finland's University of Oulu collaborates with Jio Estonia to explore digital opportunities in 6G

NEW DELHI : Finland's University of Oulu and Jio Estonia will collaborate for exploring opportunities in 6G and beyond extending digitization through unique capabilities such as cell-free MIMO, intelligent surfaces and higher capacities through Terahertz frequencies.

The university and Reliance Jio said in a statement Thursday, that the collaboration will foster entrepreneurship by bringing together a world-class pool of expertise from both industry and academia in a number of segments including aerial and space communication, holographic beamforming, 3D connected intelligence in cybersecurity, microelectronics and photonics.

The collaborative effort will aid in competing with 6G enabled products in the defence, automotive, white goods, industrial machinery, consumer goods, efficient manufacturing, novel personal smart device environments, and experiences such as urban computing and autonomous traffic settings.

5G enables greater speeds, lower latency and greater capacity for data networks. 5G also enables massive machine-type communications and a possibility of implementing virtual networks through network slicing. 6G builds on top of 5G and both will co-exist and cover a broad range of consumer and enterprise use cases, the companies said in a joint statement.

"As the leader of the world's first major 6G research programme, the University of Oulu focuses on wireless communications leading to 6G technologies. "We are looking forward to collaborating with Jio Estonia and the entire Reliance Group on targeted research initiatives that will enable future wireless end-to-end solutions for a wide range of end-user requirements," said Professor Matti Latva-aho, director of the 6G Flagship.

"Early investments in 6G research and capabilities with the University of Oulu can complement Jio Lab's capabilities in 5G and bring 6G to life," says Aayush Bhatnagar, senior vice president of Jio Platforms.

Cutting edge areas such as the internet of nano-things and pervasive AI have tremendous business potential. Jio Platforms already has an active development program for its 5G RAN and Core Platforms, facilitated through Jio Labs. This collaboration will further extend Jio's 5G capabilities.

"Jio has more than 400 million subscribers in India, and their experience shows that building capacity to transmit large amounts of data is becoming critical given the development of digital services and virtual worlds," said Taavi Kotka, CEO of Jio Estonia.

