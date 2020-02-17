Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the telecom department has been actively engaging with companies that have been directed by the Supreme Court (SC) to pay off more than ₹1 trillion in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

“In the light of court’s orders the department is actively engaging with the telecom companies," Sitharaman said in Bengaluru.

She said that the department had been in touch with telcos immediately after the orders and also after the review.

“I will wait to hear from the department or on behalf of the government from the department,

so that we know what is the position that the department wants to take on the matter," she said.

On 14 February, the SC had directed telcos to pay more than ₹1 trillion in AGR by 17 March. Vodafone Idea Ltd was the worst affected as it was directed to pay ₹12530 crores of cash and equivalent reserves as of December 2019, while bearing a gross debt of ₹1.2 trillion.

Vodafone Idea on Monday paid ₹2500 crore while Bharti Airtel Ltd paid ₹10000 crore as part of these payments to the department of telecommunications (DoT). According to DoT calculations, Vodafone Idea has to pay dues worth ₹50000 crore while Bharti Airtel has to pay ₹35586 crore.

After a 14-year-long legal battle, the SC in October upheld the government’s broader definition of revenue on which it calculates levies on telecom operators. Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices Ltd last month filed modification pleas seeking more time to pay AGR-related dues, which the apex court has agreed to hear but not set a date.

On a specific question on if there were any relief measures planned for the stressed telecom sector, Sitharaman said that she would wait for the department to make an announcement in this regard.

Sitharaman is meeting industry captains and other stakeholders across several cities in the country to get feedback before the budget can be passed. She has so far interacted with industry representatives in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. She will next visit Ahmedabad, Lucknow and then Guwahati.

The opposition has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of falling short of introducing measures to boost the fledgling economy, growing unemployment, dipping consumer confidence and rising inflation.

Sitharaman said that the budget had made realistic targets both on score of revenue generation and on borrowings and expenditure.

"We have given a realistic picture, we have been able to give a figure of 3.5 (fiscal deficit target) for the coming fiscal," she said.

