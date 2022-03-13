Forget 5G. Let’s talk about 6G

Experts also believe that 6G networks will greatly improve location accuracy. In the home, Mr. Chandra says, this could mean that a robot will know exactly where the beverage is that you’ve asked it to get, and exactly where you are so it can bring it right next to your hand. This kind of technology could have a host of applications around accessibility, assisting people with vision or mobility issues and helping people age in place.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}