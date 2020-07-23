Former WTO envoy, ex-DoT secy JS Deepak among 50 in fray for Trai chairman post

NEW DELHI: The race for the top post at the telecom regulator is set to be a stiff one with at least 50 candidates applying for the coveted role, according to two sources familiar with the development. Among the top contenders is J S Deepak, ex-telecom secretary and India’s former ambassador and permanent representative at the World Trade Organization.

Deepak has been India’s chief negotiator at the world trade body and also at the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership that India eventually decided against signing up for late last year. His tenure as India’s WTO trade envoy ended on 31 May.

Deepak has been India's chief negotiator at the world trade body and also at the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership that India eventually decided against signing up for late last year. His tenure as India's WTO trade envoy ended on 31 May.

“There are at least 12 Indian Administrative Service Officers (IAS) in contention. There are both current and former secretaries to the government of India, senior officials from public sector undertakings as well as experts from the private sector who have applied for the post," an official familiar with the development told Mint.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet is the final authority to approve the name of the person for the role of chairman at Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

The role of Trai chairman is extremely significant given the importance of the sector in the economy, which then lends heft to the person occupying the chair. While the department of telecommunications takes the final call on most Trai proposals, its recommendations form the basis of DoT’s final policy framework and thus carry huge weight and are difficult to be ignored.

The Trai chairman's post is a crown of thorns given the litigious nature of the companies in the sector. The tenure of a Trai chief is three years though incumbent R S Sharma got a rare extension two years back. Nripendra Misra, former principal secretary to Prime Minister during the first term of Narendra Modi-led government in 2014-2019, was also TRAI chairman and DoT secretary once.

