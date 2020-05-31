On Friday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a new plan to cater to increase in phone connections. The regulatory authority claims that the numbering resources for both mobile phones and fixed line phones are getting exhausted.

TRAI claimed that India has about 1.2 billion telephone numbers, which means it has a tele-density of 87.47 percent. The number of connections are also increasing rapidly. This is why the TRAI is planning on a new numbering plan. When executed, this new numbering system will change all mobile phone numbers. The regulator also put out a few recommendations which were based on the inputs from stakeholders during an Open House Discussion that they had conducted in the month January.

One of the biggest changes in the recommendations was the shifting of mobile numbering scheme from the current 10-digit system to a 11-digit system. TRAI claims this move will provide a total capacity of 10 billion numbers.

What will change for existing mobile numbers?

There will be a prefix attached to the current number, which is expected to be ‘0’. Essentially, the phone number after the prefix will remain the same but the overall number of digits will increase. New phone numbers will start from different digits.

TRAI has also recommended changes to numbers used by dongles. The regulator claims that these devices should be under the 13-digit numbering system. This will help ease some pressure from the general numbering system for mobile phones and landlines. The same 13-digit numbers will be used for IoT devices.

Among other suggestions, the regulator will be mandating the use of ‘0’ prefix for all calls made from a landline to a mobile phone. Earlier, this was only necessary for numbers that were outside the service-area. However, now this prefix will be mandatory for all calls made from landline or fixed lines to mobile phones. The numbering will remain the same for landline to landline, mobile to landline and mobile to mobile calls.

