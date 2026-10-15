From ₹228 in 2016 to ₹4.9 per GB: Akash Ambani says Jio data prices are lowest globally

Jio charges an average of ₹4.9 per GB for data consumed on its network, sharply down from ₹228 per GB when the telecom operator entered the Indian market ten years ago, Jio Platforms Managing Director Akash Ambani said on Thursday.

Speaking at Jio Platforms' IPO media meet on 15 October, Ambani said that the company helped transform India from a data-scarce market to a data-abundant nation by making mobile data services affordable.

'Lowest prices globally' Ambani claimed that Jio's current prices are the lowest globally and highlighted the company's role in expanding data consumption over the past decade. "Our pricing per GB stands at the lowest anywhere else in the world, at almost ₹4.9 per GB, and this is on usage. And our data consumption stood at 43.7 GB per user per month, and that is what has pivoted India from being the 155th nation of broadband in penetration and consumption in the world to number one in just 10 years," Ambani said.

When Jio entered the telecom market in 2016, it was the 14th operator, Akash Ambani said, and pricing per GB was ₹228. "We've always believed that India has been a data-scarce nation because it was supply- constrained. Jio was the 14th operator to enter the market in 2016. At that point of time, the pricing per GB was almost at ₹228 per GB on usage. The download speed was two and a half Mbps. The total universe of data customers in India was less than 70 million, and the usage of these 70 million was almost 200 MB (per user) per month. We saw that as our biggest opportunity, to change India from a data-scarce nation to a data-abundant nation," he said.

Jio's 5G network Jio began rolling out its 5G services three years ago and has since built a network with more than 250 million subscribers, Ambani said. The company covered 99% of India's population within 19 months of beginning its 5G rollout, he added.

Jio has 530 million customers, according to Ambani's presentation, and is looking to expand its mobile business further. The company estimates that about 100 million Indians will get their first SIM cards over the next five years, while another 240 million subscribers currently using 2G services could migrate to 4G and 5G networks.