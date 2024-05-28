From the ashes of defunct telcos, there’s space for a new operator to rise
Summary
- Aircel holds about 59.6 Mhz of spectrum across 9 circles, and another 65 Mhz across 13 circles, while Reliance Communications holds 58.75 Mhz across 15 circles—all of which remain unused amid a long-drawn bankruptcy hearing
- A new operator, however, could emerge by aggregating the unutilised bands
Aircel’s former owner C. Sivasankaran was in the news recently revisiting the question of whether he had to purportedly sell his controlling stake in the company due to political pressures.