Gen Zers Are Snapping Up Flip Phones. They Might be Onto Something.

For some, the trend is vindicating. Melissa Range, 49, an associate professor of English at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis., never made the switch to a smartphone. Sometimes, she said, her flip phone’s limitations make things tough. “If I get lost, I have to use my wits or ask someone for directions," she said. But for the most part, Prof. Range values its simplicity. “I have a really busy job, and I’m pulled in a lot of directions," she said, adding that she doesn’t want to give her remaining attention to a phone. Like Ms. Palazzolo, Prof. Range gets constant comments on her flip phone. People almost sound wistful, she said, when they tell her, “I wish I could get rid of my smartphone."