NEW DELHI : Three global internet companies have written an open letter to Union minister of electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighting significant concerns with the updated guidelines the government is set to release for the regulation of internet intermediaries and calling for improved transparency by allowing the public an opportunity to see a final version of these amendments prior to their enactment.

The guidelines, which are aimed at prohibiting the alleged misuse of platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp, will be released on 15 January.

“We understand and respect the need to ensure that the internet is a safe space where large platforms take appropriate responsibility. However, the last version of these amendments, which were available in the public domain, suggest that the rules will promote automated censorship, tilt the playing field in favour of large players, substantially increase surveillance, and prompt a fragmentation of the internet in India that would harm users while failing to empower Indians," read the letter signed by Mozilla, developer firm GitHub and website security company Cloudflare.

Imposing the obligations proposed in the new rules would place a tremendous operational and legal burden on new organizations, the companies said.

During the public consultation on these amendments in January 2019, several internet companies raised serious concerns about their impact on Indian users and the vibrancy of the Indian online ecosystem.

Some of the key concerns that these companies flagged include the broad definition of the term “intermediary", which may include browsers, operating systems, online repositories of knowledge, software development platforms, and services that are likely to face a considerable increase in legal risk.

Another major concern was the requirement for legal local incorporation of any services with more than five million users in India, which might lead to international companies or services being forced to close themselves off to Indian users.

The signatories said they have not seen any public alleviation of their concerns such as the requirement to enable the “traceability of the originator" of content, which would require all intermediaries to surveil their users, undermine encryption, and harm the fundamental right to privacy of Indian users. The technically infeasible requirement to “proactively" monitor platforms for “all unlawful content" would lead to overcensorship and an untenable increase in liability, especially for small and medium service providers across the internet.

Additionally, the short timelines of 24 hours for content takedowns and 72 hours for sharing of user data pose implementation and freedom of expression challenges. Intermediaries, especially small and medium service providers, would not have sufficient time to analyse the requests or seek any further clarifications or other remedies under the current draft.

“Given your government’s commitment to the Supreme Court of India to notify these rules by January 15, 2020, it is vital that the public has the opportunity to see a final version of these amendments to help ensure that they assuage the concerns which have been voiced by a wide variety of stakeholders during the public consultation," the letter said.

The Cambridge Analytica scandal, the Pegasus spyware attack on WhatsApp, and the growing misuse of social media platforms to spread misinformation have made governments world over, including in India, realise the limitations of existing laws in dealing with the misuse of these platforms.