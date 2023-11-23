Goodbye SIM, hello e-SIM: Time to make a switch?

What are the benefits of moving to e-SIM?

With e-SIM, customers will no longer have to be dependent on a physical SIM card. No more fiddling about with multiple tiny cards. Even when users want to change their phone or operator, they can easily transfer the e-SIM to their new mobile phone or to a new operator, digitally. In case a customer needs, they can use multiple mobile numbers on a single e-SIM. The key benefit here is that in case a customer’s device gets stolen, it will be that much harder for criminals to get rid of the e-SIM, since it is part of the chipset within the hardware of the phone. This will also make a lost phone easier to track.