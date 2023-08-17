Bulk sale of sim cards banned; agents need police verification2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:31 PM IST
Sim cards will be activated only after successful KYC of end users and physical verification of premise and address of the entity.
New Delhi: In a move to curb frauds using mobile phone sim cards, the government on Thursday said that bulk sales of sim cards will be barred and mandated registration of franchisee, agents and distributors or point of sales by telecom companies besides police verification for sim dealers.