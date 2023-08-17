Bulk sale of sim cards banned; agents need police verification

Under the point-of-sale registration reform, the seller will enter into a written agreement with the telecom service provider or licensee and if the seller indulges in any illegal activity, its association with the telco will be terminated and blacklisted for three years. A penalty of ₹10 lakh will be imposed. The government has given 12 months for compliance where all existing sellers will be registered with the telcos. The move will help in identifying, blacklisting and eliminating rogue sellers from the carriers’ systems. Under the KYC reforms, for preventing misuse of Aadhaar, demographic details will mandatorily be captured by scanning QR code of printed Aadhaar of the individual taking new sims or applying for a fresh sim on an existing number.

