Bulk sale of mobile phone SIMs to be allowed only for business connections1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 03:43 PM IST
Govt mandates police verification of SIM card dealers, discontinues bulk connections to curb fraud. 52 lakh mobile connections disconnected.
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today said that the government has made police verification of SIM card dealers mandatory and discontinued the provision of bulk connections to curb fraudulent activities.
