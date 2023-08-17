Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Telecom/  Bulk sale of mobile phone SIMs to be allowed only for business connections

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 03:43 PM IST Livemint

Govt mandates police verification of SIM card dealers, discontinues bulk connections to curb fraud. 52 lakh mobile connections disconnected.

New Delhi, Aug 16 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefs the media on Cabinet decisions, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma)

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today said that the government has made police verification of SIM card dealers mandatory and discontinued the provision of bulk connections to curb fraudulent activities.

"Now we have made police verification of SIM dealers mandatory to curb frauds. Penalty of 10 lakh will be imposed on dealers found violating norms," Vaishnaw said. He said that there are 10 lakh SIM dealers and they will be given sufficient time for police verification.

The minister said that the Department of Telecommunications has also discontinued the provision of bulk connections and instead a new concept of business connection will be introduced.

"Besides, KYC of businesses, KYC of person taking handover of SIM will also be done," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said that the government has disconnected 52 lakh mobile connections. While 67,000 dealers have been blacklisted, 300 FIRs have been filed against SIM card dealers since May 2023.

The minister said WhatsApp on its own blocked around 66,000 accounts that were involved in fraudulent activities.

*With agency inputs

