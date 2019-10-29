New Delhi: The Centre has set up a Committee of Secretaries under the cabinet secretary to suggest measures to alleviate financial stress in the telecom sector. The committee will look at ways of creating a favourable investment environment for the sector, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

“The CoS (Committee of Secretaries) will look into the demand of telcos for deferment of spectrum auction payment dues for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 in order to ease cash flow," the person said requesting anonymity. It will also look at reducing payments such as spectrum usage charges and the universal service obligation fund levy paid by telcos.

“In parallel, it is expected that the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) will also examine the aspect of minimum charge (floor tariff) for voice and data services to ensure that the financial health of the telecom sector remains robust and viability is sustained," the person said.

The decision to set up a new panel comes a week after the Supreme Court upheld the government’s broader definition of revenue on which it calculates levies on telecom operators, dealing a ₹92,000 crore blow to an industry reeling under a collapse in tariffs and mounting debt.

The top court rejected the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) proposed by telecom operators that excluded revenue from non-core telecom operations such as rent, dividend and interest income, marking the end of a 14-year-long legal tussle between the department of telecommunications (DoT) and operators.

Telcos will now have to pay the government ₹92,000 crore in unpaid spectrum and licence fee dues that have accrued over these years. Among the companies that have survived a brutal consolidation in the sector, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are the worst hit by the apex court order.