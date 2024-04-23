'Government's Supreme Court plea: No change to the 2012 satellite broadband spectrum auction judgement'
The new telecom law enacted last year has cleared the way for allocation of satellite broadband spectrum without the need for auctioning it
New Delhi: Auction will be the only mechanism for giving out spectrum for telecom services, a senior official said, adding that for some defined cases including satellite communications, sovereign functions or for armed forces, it will be given through administrative allocation.