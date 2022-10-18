Govt and industry set to meet on draft telecom bill

Govt and industry set to meet on draft telecom bill1 min read . 01:09 AM IST
- The ministry will hold roundtables with industry organizations which will have representatives from several sectors other than telecom to get a broader set of views
NEW DELHI :Top officials in the telecom ministry are expected to meet with industry associations for informal discussions on the draft telecom bill even as the government plans to extend the deadline for submissions.
NEW DELHI :Top officials in the telecom ministry are expected to meet with industry associations for informal discussions on the draft telecom bill even as the government plans to extend the deadline for submissions.
A senior official said the ministry will hold roundtables with industry organizations which will have representatives from several sectors other than telecom to get a broader set of views. The roundtables are likely to be chaired by the minister of communications Ashwini Vaishnaw, two people familiar with the development said.
A senior official said the ministry will hold roundtables with industry organizations which will have representatives from several sectors other than telecom to get a broader set of views. The roundtables are likely to be chaired by the minister of communications Ashwini Vaishnaw, two people familiar with the development said.
“Industry stakeholders and associations will be called for sharing their views on the bill, there will be several roundtables that will be held, it is being finalized," the official said, asking not to be named.
He added that the ministry had received several representations for extending the deadline for submitting their formal comments on the draft bill. “Most likely, there will be an extension but a final call is yet to be taken," the official added. The last data for stakeholders to give their submissions has been kept at 20 October.
Industry insiders said the inclusion of over-the-top or OTT communication services within the definition of telecommunication was set to become a bone of contention, where stakeholders may seek clarity on what defines OTT communication apps which may then be regulated by the government.
“It is going to be an issue, possibly litigative, because OTT players will be against any kind of regulation under another Act," said an industry executive who did not want to be named.
Telecom service providers have been seeking to bring OTT apps under regulation as they feel that apps that provide services similar to them—for instance, Whatsapp, Signal and other calling and messaging apps—should be subject to the same license conditions that govern the telcos.