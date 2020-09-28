Home >Industry >Telecom >Govt appoints PD Vaghela as Trai chairman
Govt appoints PD Vaghela as Trai chairman

1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2020, 08:29 PM IST Ishita Guha

  • PD Vaghela, a Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, was secretary, department of pharmaceuticals (DoP), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
  • Vaghela was also commissioner of commercial tax in Gujarat

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Monday appointed PD Vaghela as the chairman of the Telecom Regulatory of India (Trai). Vaghela will succeed RS Sharma, who was at the helm of the telecom regulator for five years.

PD Vaghela, a Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, was secretary, department of pharmaceuticals (DoP), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Vaghela was also commissioner of commercial tax in Gujarat. He is counted among the key officers who played a crucial role in the rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) in 2017.

RS Sharma, the incumbent chair of Trai, was given a rare extension till September. Sharma, 65, had got a two-year extension just one day before retirement on 10 August, 2018.

Typically, a Trai chairman is appointed for a three-year term and Sharma was appointed as Trai chair in July 2015.

Sharma has seen massive disruption in the telecom sector due to the entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd in September 2016 that offered almost free voice and data services, leading to a sharp fall in revenues of other telecom companies.

Prior to Trai, Sharma led the creation of Aadhaar as the director general and mission director of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) during 2009-2013.

