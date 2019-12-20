The Digital Communications Commission (DCC), the highest decision making authority in the department of telecommunications, on Friday approved the use of VSATs (very small aperture terminals) in order to improve connectivity for jawans posted in remote locations.

“For our jawans in defence, paramilitary and border roads organisation who are posted in remote locations and cut-off from families, DCC today approved the use of VSATs (very small aperture terminals), which we already have in an ongoing tender, and use the bandwidth which is available by locating these VSATs at 1409 locations," Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash told reporters on Friday.

These 1409 locations have been suggested by Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence.

A very small aperture terminal (VSAT) is a two-way ground station that transmits and receives data from satellites. A VSAT is less than three meters tall and is capable of both narrow and broadband data to satellites in orbit in real-time. The data can then redirected to other remote terminals or hubs around the planet

“Through these VSATs, we can provide connectivity from 1 mbps to 10 mbps. Along with the VSAT we will provide an access point and an internet connection. We will also give 1 GBPS data free to these jawans," Prakash said.

The internet could then also be used to make voice calls. “We have VoWIFI (voice over wifi) facility provided by telecom operators and through these apps, the unit stationed at these locations can access normal call rates that these operators offer...and multiple phones can also be connected in a certain radius," he said.