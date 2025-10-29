Govt awaits Supreme Court written order before deciding on Vodafone Idea relief
The Supreme Court has allowed the Centre to reconsider Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues demand—a move that could pave the way for financial relief to the debt-laden telco.
The government is waiting for the Supreme Court’s written order before deciding on any relief measures for Vodafone Idea Ltd, two officials said. Based on the order, the government will determine whether the relief will apply solely to Vodafone Idea or extend to the entire telecom sector.