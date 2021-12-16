Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Telecom /  Govt convenes meetings for quick rollout of Broadband across India

Govt convenes meetings for quick rollout of Broadband across India

The Ministry of Communication said the Department of Communication has come out with new policies such as National Digital Communication Policy (NDCP) and the implementation of the National Broadband Mission to increase the penetration of broadband internet
1 min read . 01:11 PM IST Livemint

For quick rollout of Broadband across the country it is necessary that the Telecom and Infrastructure companies can lay optical fibre cables and install new Towers, Ministry of Communication said

The Department of Telecom (DoT) and the Ministry of Communications convened a meeting with State IT Secretaries and other stakeholders on Thursday to expedite approvals for the quick rollout of Broadband across the country. The Ministry of Communication said the Department of Communication has come out with new policies such as National Digital Communication Policy (NDCP) and the implementation of the National Broadband Mission to increase the penetration of broadband internet.

"For quick rollout of Broadband across the country it is necessary that the Telecom and Infrastructure companies can lay optical fibre cables and install new Towers; which is possible only if State Governments and Local Bodies provide necessary Right of Way(RoW) approvals promptly," the ministry added.

Department of Telecom has decided to review the status of the grant of such approvals at regular intervals with the participation of COAI, DIPA etc and has appealed to State Governments to expedite RoW Application Approval Process following the provisions of the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016.

K. Rajaraman, Secretary DoT said that there should not be any delay in grant of Right of Way permissions as it can become a major impediment in growth of communication services. He directed all DoT field units to conduct monthly meetings with Service Providers to review the application approval process and pendency and also pursue with the State/Municipal authorities.

Secretaries and Heads of the Department of State Governments were also requested to facilitate speedy disposal of RoW applications in their respective States. State Broadband Committees were also requested for their intervention for alignment of the state policy with Central RoW Rule-2016.

