Govt may wind up Digital Communications Commission to end work overlaps, policy delays

The government is considering disbanding the 37-year-old Digital Communications Commission (DCC), formerly known as the Telecom Commission, three officials with knowledge of the plan said.
The commission, set up in 1989, is responsible for formulating the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) policies for government approval, preparing the department’s annual budget and getting it approved by the government, and implementing the government’s policy in telecommunication matters.
However, owing to an overlap in work between DoT members and advisers as well as delays in policy decisions due to the unavailability of other members, there has long been a need to move to a different structure, one official said.
Besides, the finance ministry has already taken control of the budget approval process for the telecom department’s projects and schemes, two officials said.