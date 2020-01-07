The department of telecommunications has extended by a week the deadline to submit bids for the appointment of an auctioneer for selling airwaves.

The last date for submission of bids for the request for proposal to appoint an auctioneer was 13 January. Now the DoT has extended this to 20 January and bids will now be opened on 21 January. Eligible bidders will be declared on 22 January and eventually an auctioneer will be finalised by 4 February.

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC), the highest decision-making authority at the department of telecommunications (DoT), had last month accepted the prices suggested by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, or Trai, for spectrum auctions in March-April, when the government will put on offer airwaves for 4G and 5G services.

The DoT plans to put 8,300 megahertz of spectrum at a reserve price of ₹5.23 trillion under the hammer.

To be sure, the government did not auction any spectrum in FY18 and FY19.

In FY17, the Centre had raised ₹65,789 crore through spectrum sale, a fraction of the ₹5.63 trillion worth of spectrum, at base price, it had put up for sale. While the total spectrum put up for sale was 2,354.44MHz across seven bands, the government managed to sell just 965MHz.

Out of the 8,300MHz of airwaves that the government plans to offer, 6,050MHz are allocated for 5G services. The next generation of wireless technology is set to catapult data speeds and propel the Internet of Things, with the potential to bring radical changes in agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and education.