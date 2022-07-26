5G auction: Day 1 fetches bids worth 1.45 trillion

Telcos evince interest in pricier 700MHz band for the first time
Jio is likely to be the largest buyer of 5G airwaves after submitting an earnest money deposit of ₹14,000 crore, entitling it to buy airwaves worth ₹1.4 trillion
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Day one of the 5G spectrum auction drew bids worth ₹1.45 trillion, with the telecom operators showing interest in the pricier 700MHz band for the first time, having skipped the band completely in the previous two sales because of prohibitive pricing.
Day one of the 5G spectrum auction drew bids worth ₹1.45 trillion, with the telecom operators showing interest in the pricier 700MHz band for the first time, having skipped the band completely in the previous two sales because of prohibitive pricing.
Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters that the bid amount was ₹1.45 trillion, higher than the record auction bid amount of ₹1.09 trillion in 2015. He said that four rounds of bidding took place on the first day, and bids were also received for 700MHz band frequencies.
Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters that the bid amount was ₹1.45 trillion, higher than the record auction bid amount of ₹1.09 trillion in 2015. He said that four rounds of bidding took place on the first day, and bids were also received for 700MHz band frequencies.
He added that the government plans to complete spectrum allocation by 15 August and that 5G services would start by September- October this year.
An official aware of the auction details said that all airwaves across bands were picked up at base prices, with maximum demand seen in the 26GHz and the 3.3GHz bands.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Auction activity on the first day might have surpassed the expectations of industry experts, who had predicted that the government would collect ₹1.1-1.6 trillion from the sale. The better-than-expected demand is good news for the government, which is trying to bridge a widening fiscal deficit amid higher spending on subsidies. However, operators are unlikely to pay the entire money upfront as the government has allowed them to pay in 20 equal instalments.
Demand in the 26GHz and 3.3GHz bands was on expected lines, but 700MHz was the surprise part, said Prashant Singhal, TMT emerging markets leader at EY Global.
“Bidding in the 700MHz band was surprising considering the spectrum price. However, it reflects the need to provide pan-India coverage for 5G, especially in rural areas. There is no excess demand in any of the bands. If the trend continues, then bidding is expected to be over as soon as 100% activity is reached. The government is likely to earn in excess of market estimates from the spectrum auction," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to data issued by the department of telecommunications on Tuesday, demand was seen in all circles of 3.3GHz, 26GHz and 700MHz bands, with carriers focusing on securing spectrum in metro circles and key revenue generator circles.
Demand in the 800Mhz band was limited to the four circles of Assam, North East, J&K and Uttar Pradesh East.
In the 900MHz band, spectrum was picked in Assam and J&K circles, while in the 1800MHz band, demand was seen in the circles of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mumbai and Rajasthan. The 2100MHz band saw demand in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Kerala and Gujarat, which experts said were top circles for Vodafone Idea.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The sale closed for the day on Tuesday after the completion of four rounds, and high activity was seen across bands needed for 5G deployments, primarily the 3.5GHz and the 26GHz bands. The auction will continue on Wednesday.
The government has put up over 72GHz of airwaves worth about ₹4.3 trillion, including several 5G bands, for sale. According to brokerage IIFL, the total spectrum purchase by all carriers combined was expected to be about ₹1.2 trillion, with healthy bidding in the 850MHz, 900MHz, 3.5GHz and 26GHz bands at reserve prices. However, analysts at Jefferies projected a more optimistic scenario, with total bids of ₹1.6 trillion if the carriers bid for the pricier 700MHz band. The latter’s estimates appear to be more in line with auction data.
Jio is likely to be the largest buyer of 5G airwaves after submitting an earnest money deposit of ₹14,000 crore, entitling it to buy airwaves worth ₹1.4 trillion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Experts estimate the carrier to bid for airwaves worth ₹60,000 crore in 850MHz, 3.5GHz and 26GHz bands. Jio may well spend up to ₹87,000 crore if it decides to bid for the 700MHz band, which can be used for setting up standalone 5G networks.
Airtel is expected to spend over ₹35,000 crore for 100MHz of spectrum in the 3.3GHz band and 800MHz of 26GHz spectrum, 900 MHz or 1800MHz bands to cover for renewals and completion of blocks of 5-15MHz units of airwaves in some markets.
Vodafone Idea may acquire at least 50MHz spectrum in 3.3GHz in metro and A-circles and also acquire 400MHz of spectrum in 26GHz band, leading to spending in the range of ₹15,000-18,000 crore.