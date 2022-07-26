5G auction: Day 1 fetches bids worth 1.45 trillion

“Bidding in the 700MHz band was surprising considering the spectrum price. However, it reflects the need to provide pan-India coverage for 5G, especially in rural areas. There is no excess demand in any of the bands. If the trend continues, then bidding is expected to be over as soon as 100% activity is reached. The government is likely to earn in excess of market estimates from the spectrum auction," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}