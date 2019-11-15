The department of telecommunications has not approached the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for setting a floor for voice and data tariffs, regulator chairman RS Sharma told reporters on Friday. "We have not received any reference from government on floor prices for telecom companies," said Sharma.

Sharma’s statement comes at a time when the sector is reeling under severe financial stress and a top panel has been constituted to look into relief measures such as reduction of levies and a moratorium on spectrum fees. The top panel will also examine the aspect of minimum charge (floor tariff) for voice and data services to ensure that the financial health of the telecom sector remains robust and viability is sustained, Mint reported on 29 October.

Vodafone Idea Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd have reported record losses for the September quarter, ravaged by a Supreme Court verdict that upheld the government’s broader definition of revenue on which it calculates levies on telecom operators.

Vodafone Idea’s loss for the September quarter was at ₹50,922 crore – the highest ever in Indian corporate history - as it set aside money to pay dues to the government following last month’s adverse court order. The loss is roughly five times the telecom operator’s consolidated revenue from operations, which fell to ₹10,844 crore in the September quarter from ₹11,270 crore in the year-ago period.

Rival Bharti Airtel Ltd too reported its highest and a second quarterly loss in 14 years, amid a brutal price war unleashed by Reliance Jio that has reshaped India’s telecom market. The New Delhi-based operator swung to a ₹23,045 crore loss in the quarter ended 30 September from a profit of ₹118 crore in the year earlier. The loss also exceeded the company’s consolidated revenue from operations, which grew 4.9% from a year earlier to ₹21,131 crore in the September quarter.

The earnings come three weeks after the apex court rejected the contention of telecom operators to exclude revenue from non-core telecom operations such as rent, dividend and interest income. The apex court order marked the end of a 14-year legal tussle between the department of telecommunications (DoT) and telecom operators.