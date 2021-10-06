Govt notifies 100% FDI in telecom sector through automatic route with riders

However, the Press Note 4 of 2021 series issued by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said this will be subject to press note 3 of 2020 series which mandates that all foreign investments from countries with which India shares land border or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in, can invest only under the government route. Government brought in this regulation last year after clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley killed 20 Indian soldiers.