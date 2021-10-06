Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt notifies 100% FDI in telecom sector

Govt notifies 100% FDI in telecom sector

The Centre had earlier announced 100% FDI in the telecom sector as part of its comprehensive package
03:40 PM IST

  • The government has infused life into the debt-ridden telecom, with a series of reliefs including on computing dues relating to AGR

The government on Tuesday notified its decision to permit 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) under automatic route in the telecom services sector. 

The Centre had earlier announced 100% FDI in the telecom sector through the automatic route as part of its comprehensive package for the telecom sector.

The government has infused life into the debt-ridden telecom, with a series of reliefs including on computing dues relating to AGR, a four-year moratorium on dues, and the option for the government to convert dues into equity after the moratorium period expires.

In a press note, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said foreign investment in telecom services will be subject to the condition of Press Note 3 of 2020. 

Accordingly, cases requiring prior government approval under the provisions of Press Note 3 will continue to be in place.

As per the Press Note 3, an entity of a country, which shares a land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the government route.

 

