Govt notifies 100% FDI in telecom sector

Govt notifies 100% FDI in telecom sector1 min read . 03:40 PM IST
- The government has infused life into the debt-ridden telecom, with a series of reliefs including on computing dues relating to AGR
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The government on Tuesday notified its decision to permit 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) under automatic route in the telecom services sector.
The government on Tuesday notified its decision to permit 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) under automatic route in the telecom services sector.
The Centre had earlier announced 100% FDI in the telecom sector through the automatic route as part of its comprehensive package for the telecom sector.
The Centre had earlier announced 100% FDI in the telecom sector through the automatic route as part of its comprehensive package for the telecom sector.
The government has infused life into the debt-ridden telecom, with a series of reliefs including on computing dues relating to AGR, a four-year moratorium on dues, and the option for the government to convert dues into equity after the moratorium period expires.
In a press note, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said foreign investment in telecom services will be subject to the condition of Press Note 3 of 2020.
Accordingly, cases requiring prior government approval under the provisions of Press Note 3 will continue to be in place.
As per the Press Note 3, an entity of a country, which shares a land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the government route.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!