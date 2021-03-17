Govt picks out BSNL, MTNL assets for sale

“There is a package that has been approved, which includes a number of things," said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, department of investment and public asset management (Dipam). “There was VRS, money allocated to buy 4G spectrum and so on so forth. One of the considerations was they will raise money through monetization of BSNL and MTNL properties. There are several properties which have been identified and going forward, they will go for bidding," Pandey told television news channel CNBC-TV18.