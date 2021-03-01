OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Telecom >Govt receives bids of 77,146 crore on Day 1 of 4G spectrum auction

The government has received bids worth 77,146 crore on the first day of the spectrum auction for 4G wireless service, beating its targeted estimate of 45,000-50,000 crore, communications, electronics and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday.

The auction will continue on Tuesday, the minister told reporters. All three telecom operators—Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Ideq Ltd—participated in the sale, which is being conducted after over four years.

He said bids were received for radio airwaves in the 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz and 2,300MHz bands. Spectrum in the 700MHz and 2,500MHz bands remained unsold on day one.

