Govt receives bids of ₹77,146 crore on Day 1 of 4G spectrum auction
1 min read.Updated: 01 Mar 2021, 07:27 PM ISTIshita Guha
All three telecom operators—Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Ideq Ltd—participated in the sale, which is being conducted after over four years
The government has received bids worth ₹77,146 crore on the first day of the spectrum auction for 4G wireless service, beating its targeted estimate of 45,000-50,000 crore, communications, electronics and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday.
The auction will continue on Tuesday, the minister told reporters. All three telecom operators—Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Ideq Ltd—participated in the sale, which is being conducted after over four years.