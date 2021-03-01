Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Telecom >Govt receives bids of 77,146 crore on Day 1 of 4G spectrum auction
Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad

Govt receives bids of 77,146 crore on Day 1 of 4G spectrum auction

1 min read . 07:27 PM IST Ishita Guha

All three telecom operators—Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Ideq Ltd—participated in the sale, which is being conducted after over four years

The government has received bids worth 77,146 crore on the first day of the spectrum auction for 4G wireless service, beating its targeted estimate of 45,000-50,000 crore, communications, electronics and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday.

The government has received bids worth 77,146 crore on the first day of the spectrum auction for 4G wireless service, beating its targeted estimate of 45,000-50,000 crore, communications, electronics and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday.

The auction will continue on Tuesday, the minister told reporters. All three telecom operators—Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Ideq Ltd—participated in the sale, which is being conducted after over four years.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The auction will continue on Tuesday, the minister told reporters. All three telecom operators—Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Ideq Ltd—participated in the sale, which is being conducted after over four years.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He said bids were received for radio airwaves in the 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz and 2,300MHz bands. Spectrum in the 700MHz and 2,500MHz bands remained unsold on day one.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.