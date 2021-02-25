Govt to consider up to 20 times incremental sales value for computing telecom PLI1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 09:27 PM IST
The incentive will be given in the range of 4-7 per cent of the incremental sales value to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and 4-6 per cent to the rest of the companies
New Delhi: The government will consider up to 20 times the value of incremental sales of telecom gear makers for doling out production linked incentive, according to the norms notified on Thursday.
The incentive will be given in the range of 4-7 per cent of the incremental sales value to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and 4-6 per cent to the rest of the companies for manufacturing telecom equipment under the scheme, which will come into effect from April 1 this year.
Developing nations at risk of debt crisis due to Covid-19: World Bank head1 min read . 07:57 PM IST
China's Xiaomi adds manufacturing muscle in India to boost phone production1 min read . 03:54 PM IST
Agility, customer empathy key priorities for companies in 2021: Adobe survey2 min read . 01:58 PM IST
DCB Bank remittance service: Process to register and how it works1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
"The PLI Scheme will be implemented within the overall financial limits of ₹12,195 crores only for the implementation of the Scheme over a period of 5 years," the notification said.
Telecom gear makers will need to achieve at least 3 times higher value in sales compared to the investment they are required to make in their plant, other than land and building.
The investment and incremental sales will be calculated from the financial year 2019-20.
The government has set a minimum investment threshold of ₹10 crore for MSMEs and ₹100 crore for others, which excluded investment in land and building.
The PLI scheme will be applicable on broadband transmission equipment, 4G and 5G wireless equipment, wifi access points, routers, fibre-to-the-home gears, network switches etc.
The government expects the PLI scheme to position India as a global hub for the manufacturing of telecom and networking products.
Top Maharashtra official cites these 3 reasons behind Covid-19 resurge1 min read . 01:22 PM IST
Credit card: Should you accept offer to raise credit limit?3 min read . 12:04 PM IST
Covid-19: Delhi records 220 new cases, no death in the last 24 hours1 min read . 04:48 PM IST
Bharat Electronics (BEL) to consider 2nd interim dividend for FY21 on March 161 min read . 01:28 PM IST
The Department of Telecom estimates that the scheme will lead to incremental production of around ₹2 lakh crore over the five years and attract investment of over ₹3,000 crore.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.