Govt to give spectrum for 5G trials to all including Huawei: Telecom Minister

New Delhi: The government has decided to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players, including Huawei, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday.

“Government has decide to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players and an in principle decision has been taken for this," Prasad said.

However, the nod for conducting trials does not automatically mean approval for a commercial rollout.

The Department of Telecommunications will accord this trial spectrum to all telecom service providers who can then choose to partner with vendors such as Nokia, Huawei, Ericsson and Samsung.

The DoT will hold a meeting with all vendors on Tuesday to discuss this.

This comes as a welcome relief to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, which faces global scrutiny over network security concerns, and had earlier said that that banning the company in India will delay the rollout of 5G services there by 2-3 years.

The Chinese telecom equipment maker is battling intense pressure from the US, which is pushing allies to ban the company from 5G networks on suspicions of espionage.

5G is the next-generation technology for wireless communications that is expected to improve data speed and propel Internet of Things.

The DoT earlier this month approved prices for the next spectrum auction which will put on offer 6030 MHZ of air waves specifically for 5G.

Huawei has already secured more than 50 commercial 5G contracts and out of these 50 contracts, 28 are in Europe, 11 in Middle East, 6 in Asia-Pacific, 4 in South America and 1 contract in Africa.

India, which is the world’s second largest mobile services market, is a crucial market for Huawei. The company has deployed 4G networks for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea here.

In June, the company had said that said it is willing to sign a “no-backdoor" pact with the Indian government to assuage potential security concerns.

A “back door" is a point of access in a network/equipment that guarantees entry into the network/equipment under exceptional circumstances. In its absence, the equipment supplier would not be able to access the customer’s network without consent.

Since last year, the US has incessantly pressed its allies to ban Huawei from 5G roll-outs on the suspicion that the Chinese government used the company as a vehicle for spying, an allegation the company has always denied.

Australia and Japan have barred Huawei, while Canada and New Zealand are likely to follow suit. Many countries in Europe are still to take a decision, while Russia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have welcomed Huawei.